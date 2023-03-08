GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Daylight Savings time is an adjustment for everyone, but especially our children. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has tips for your child when it comes to springing forward this Sunday. It is important that we prioritize sleep in our schedules by practicing good sleep hygiene. Just like brushing your teeth, sleep hygiene is daily steps that you take to maintain good sleep health long term.

Practicing good sleep habits will not only help us get better quality sleep but it also benefits our child’s overall health as well. In preparation for Springing ahead one hour on Sunday, Dr. Rodrigues-Klein from Corewell Health has some tips for your child adjusting to the time change. She recommends going to be earlier each night by 10 to 15 minutes and getting up earlier by 10 to 15 minutes each day leading up to the time change.

