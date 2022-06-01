Courtesy of Spectrum Health Beat: Taylor Ballek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The kids at Sibley Elementary School in Grand Rapids have been challenged by their PE teacher, Bill Weibel, to be a part of the Spectrum Health Jump Jam summer jump rope competition! The yearly program aims to help kids develop healthy exercise habits by learning the basics of jump roping. Spectrum Health also provides a list of nine important items for kids to complete each day to promote good health including:

Eight hours or more of sleep each night

Seven breakfasts a week

Six home-cooked meals a week

Five servings of fruits and vegetables a day

Four positive self-messages a day

Three servings of low-fat dairy a day

Two hours maximum screen time a day

One hour or more of physical activity a day

Zero sugary drinks a day

Kids also learn the importance of eating healthy, in addition to being active, in alignment with Helen DeVos CHildren’s Hospital’s Healthy Counts program.

You can find out more about this healthy and fun summer program here!