GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The hard-working teams at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital work tirelessly to ensure every patient receives the care that they need. Erin Coallier is one of the nurses who is part of the NICU team. She takes amazing care of the tiniest infants as well as newborns that arrived late at the hospital. She works hard every day to ensure that every infant is cared for. Recently she was recognized on a national level from the First Responders Children’s Foundation. This organization recognized all the first responders across the country in the month of October.

Sponsor Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital