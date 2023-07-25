GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — With A ho ho ho and riding in something a bit more in tune for the season, Santa Clause arrived in a boat delivering presents to children at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Tommy’s Boats have partnered for the eighth year to bring Christmas joy to the children in the hospital. With the help of St. Nick, Over $1,000 in toys, games and more were donated to bring some smiles to these kids’ faces.

This was a beautiful distraction for the kids. Treatment is scary and several of these children have had to stay in the hospital for a long period of time. It is a blessing to be able to give these kids something to look forward to. It also was a friendly reminder that several people in our community are rooting for the children at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

