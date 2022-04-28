GRAND RAPIDs, Mich. (WOOD) – In Celebration of National Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Awareness week, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital introduced Maranda to a very special patient, her family and their Child and Family Life specialists.

Take a look to learn more about Charity, her family and their Child and Family Life specialists, Morgan from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Their compelling story about navigating this difficult journey with the help of their Child and Family Life Specialist is certainly a wonderful way to celebrate AYA Week.