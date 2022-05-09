GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is a special place that is full of special people doing remarkable work. Dr. James Fahner, board certified Pediatric Hematologist and Oncologist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital was the recent recipient of the Children’s Miracle Network Impact Award.

After 33 years of practicing in West Michigan Dr. Fahner was recognized for his dedication to the mission and philanthropy to Children’s Miracle Network.

