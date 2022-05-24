GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Magic happens every day at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital – children are being treated and healed and families come together to surround their kids with love. There’s also an incredible team of people working behind the scenes, including Rhys, who is retiring soon after being at the hospital for 19 years. We talk to him about all the amazing work he’s done over the last 2 decades as a Child Life Specialist.

The role of Child Life Specialists at Helen DeVos is so important to both the patients and their families. Take a look at the inspiring work they do each and every day, and the amazing work Rhys has done over the years.

Sponsored by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.