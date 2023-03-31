GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re not traveling someplace warm this spring break, make sure to check out all the fun at Holland Aquatic Center. It’s bringing back its Spring Break Mega Splash. The indoor spaces feature a splash zone, a three-story slide, an obstacle course, the Alpine Challenge, a basketball hoop and, don’t forget, the ziplines.

Due to the high demand during spring break, the Splash Zone is expected to fill to capacity at almost every session. The team will be managing the entry lines and pool limits to insure everyone has a great time.

On Saturday, April 1, check out the Underwater Egg Hunt. Kids have the chance to find hundreds of eggs all around the pool. The event runs from noon-2 p.m. All participants receive a basket. Once they’re done collecting eggs, kids turn in their eggs and basket and receive a goody bag. Golden egg holders will receive a special prize. Egg hunt participation requires a $2 wristband in addition to the admission price.

Spring Break Hours:

Friday, March 31: 11 am–3 pm & 5 pm–8 pm

Saturday, April 1: 11 am to 3 pm

Sunday, April 2: 1 pm–5 pm

Monday, April 3: 11 am-3 pm & 5 pm–8 pm

Tuesday, April 4: 11 am–3 pm & 5 pm–8 pm

Wednesday, April 5: 11 am–3 pm & 5 pm–8 pm

Thursday, April 6: 11 am–3 pm & 5 pm–8 pm

Friday, April 7: 11 am–3 pm & 5 pm–8 pm

Saturday, April 8: 11 am to 3 pm

CLOSED ON EASTER DAY

Admission:

General admission: $11 (ages 3 and up)

Military, Seniors: $10 (62 and up)

Resident general admission: $6 (ages 3 and up)

Resident Military, senior: $5.25 (62 and up)

Holland Aquatic Center

550 Maple Avenue

Holland

616-393-7595