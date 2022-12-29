GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While the Griffins are busy on the ice, in their free time their support youth literacy right here in West Michigan. They have been longtime supporters of reading programs in several schools and libraries in West Michigan. Now they have extended their reach with their Hockey Penalty Box themed “take a book, share a book, free libraries. Inside 3 community ice rinks here in West Michigan they have been installed. Those places are Griff’s IceHouse at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Griff’s IceHouse West in Holland, and Griff’s Georgetown.

An additional 4th Library was awarded to Logan Hoyle who is from Comstock Park. He was the lucky winners of the Griffins “Win a Griffin Little Library!” contest. A special congratulations to Logan! You can read the full article about the little libraries here at the Griffin’s website.