GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You may not find sharks, sea turtles, or jellyfish in Lake Michigan. But you can find them all and over 2,000 creatures at Sea Life Michigan, part of Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills. Going on now through Aug. 18 is Sea Life’s Teacher Appreciation Day.

All teachers in Michigan get free entry into Sea Life Michigan. They can also receive 25% off an entry fee for up to four guests. Learn more here.

Sea Life Michigan features the only underwater ocean tunnel in Michigan. They also host some cool events.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is in Auburn Hills, MI, and features nearly 185 stores, restaurants and attractions. You can learn more here about Great Lakes Crossing Outlets here.

Sponsored by Great Lakes Crossing Outlets