GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The LEGOLAND Discovery Center is a magical experience that kids and families will enjoy when they visit the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills.

Get inspired by all the amazing, cool, unique LEGO sculptures that are featured at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center. One meets you right in the parking lot. That is Seymour, the 18-foot LEGO Giraffe that is made completely out of LEGOS and made by master model builder Clint Parry. He is the inspiration behind all the LEGO sculptures you see around LEGOLAND. Explore MINILAND, which features the entire city of Detroit Made from LEGOS. There are over 50 Detroit landmarks represented including Little Caesar’s Arena and Comerica Park.

Visitors can also enjoy family fun adventures at Sea Life and Peppa Pig World of Play.

During spring break, visitors must purchase tickets online in advance.

Click here for online ticket options

Admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Tickets start at $29.99

LEGOLAND Discovery Center & Peppa Pig World of Play

Tickets start at $45.99



LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Peppa Pig World of Play and Sea Life





