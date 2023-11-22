GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Black Friday is creeping up, and if you’re searching for a place to shop great deals and promotions, head to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills!

Whether doing some retail therapy for yourself or shopping for your loved ones, you’re guaranteed to find unique items. Maranda joins Kristen Old at the Outlets to preview top products and deals you don’t want to miss.

Popular items to shop this holiday season at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets:

Cotton On is an Australian-based company with two stores in Michigan and offers everyday clothing and accessory options for the entire family.

is an Australian-based company with two stores in Michigan and offers everyday clothing and accessory options for the entire family. Miniso is a pop culture collector’s dream store. This Japanese-based company offers a wide range of products and popular brands like plushies.

is a pop culture collector’s dream store. This Japanese-based company offers a wide range of products and popular brands like plushies. Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World carries recreation merchandise for hunting, fishing, and camping, but did you know they have a gift department? Shop cozy blankets, home decor, toys for kids and much more.

carries recreation merchandise for hunting, fishing, and camping, but did you know they have a gift department? Shop cozy blankets, home decor, toys for kids and much more. Kate Spade sells quality items for all the fashionistas in your life. Shop for designer handbags, PJ sets, phone cases, sunglasses, coats, dresses, pens and more.

To view Outlet stores, deals and hours, click here.

And once your shopping has concluded, ring in the holiday season with a meet-and-greet with Santa. Stop by “Santa’s Flight Academy,” which features a 22ft sleigh and snow. It makes for the perfect photo op with friends and family and will surely make this season feel extra merry and bright!

Make it a great holiday season, “Where You Live!”