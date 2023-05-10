GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Mother’s Day is this Sunday, but don’t worry there is still plenty of time to get a great gift! Maranda’s favorite place to shop for the holiday is Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills. They have plenty of great Mother’s Day ideas that are sure to fill any mother with joy. With nearly 185 stores, you won’t have to worry about going anywhere else when you visit Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. Maranda talked with Kristen Old, Tourism and Marketing Specialist at Great Lakes Crossing, about the incredible items and deals going on for Mother’s Day.

Helzberg Diamonds Outlet has a great Mother’s Day sale going on. Right now, you can purchase a lab-created emerald and white sapphire gift set for Mom for $100. Normally these pieces sell for over $100 each!

NORDSTROM Rack has several gift ideas for Mom. They have cute name-brand clothing, head-to-toe skincare kits, facial steamers and so many other gifts to help you pamper Mom. They also have Mother’s Day-themed décor such as planters, picture frames, towels and mugs, to name a few.

Vera Bradley Outlet is featuring a top selling Happy Hydrangea Pattern. The pattern is featured on many items including luggage, towels, plates, wallets, blankets and even sunglasses with matching cases. Right now, the store is having a 50% off sale with an additional 30% off on select items.

If you would like to surprise Mom with something sweet, check out M Street Baking Company. While they are known for their monster gourmet shakes, they offer delicious cupcakes, pretzels, cake pops and even edible cookie dough. You can order online or call in advance to make Mother’s Day a little bit sweeter this year.

If you can’t make it out to the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills for Mother’s Day, they have a fun attraction coming up that you and the kids will want to plan for. Kids Empire is coming soon! This is a giant indoor play place designed for children of all ages. There is a maze and tot area. The tot area is designed for children in diapers and offers slides, bouncing zones and a dance floor. The maze is designated for older children and features climbing, a slide, a soccer arena and a building blocks zone. Parents are more than welcome to join their children in having fun.

Of course, Great Lake Crossing Outlets offers staples you will want to visit, such as the LEGOLANG Discovery Center, Sea Life Michigan Aquarium and the Peppa Pig World of Play. You can learn more about Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and all the fun and great shops offered here.