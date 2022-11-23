GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Great Lakes Crossing Outlets of Auburn Hills Michigan has everything you need to check everyone off your list this year on Black Friday. With over 185 stores, restaurants, and attractions there is something for everyone. New to the Outlets and Michigan is Vineyard Vines. This unique and one of kind shop offers items that you cannot find anywhere else. They offer comfortable classic clothes for men, women, and kids, as well as great gift ideas such as cosmetic bags, hat and scarf sets, silk ties and socks. They also offer fun and seasonal items that feature their iconic whale mascot.

Another store you will want to check out during your visit to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is Kate Spade. They offer many beautiful bags, purses and wallets that come in sparkly holiday themes and many different colors. They also offer a wide variety of pens, jewelry, slippers, phone cases, pajama sets and more. Another store to check out is Nordstrom Rack, which offers 1 stop shopping for everyone on your list this year. They offer a wide range of products such as a fondue, leopard print booths, make up brush kits, charcuterie boards, watch boxes, beard kits, a chipping range set and many other great gifts.

We can’t forget about the kids and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets offers a great variety of toys for kids of all ages. They have toy trucks, RoBlox, drones, a Dr. kit, action figures and a big variety of Squishmallows. Great Lakes Crossing Outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving but will open its doors at 8am on Black Friday. You can find more information about Great Lakes Crossing Outlets here.

Sponsor Great Lakes Crossing Outlets