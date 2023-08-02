GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Great Lakes Crossing Outlets offers a mile’s worth of shopping for all your back-to-school needs. With over 185 stores, restaurants and attractions, you will discover how much fun back-to-school shopping can be while enjoying great deals. Featuring stores like Adidas, Boxed Lunch and H & M, you will find everything you need to prepare for the school year.

The Adidas store has tracksuits, shirts, shorts, hoodies, bags, backpacks, shoes, water bottles and more. If you’re searching for a shoe to show your personality, visit the Converse Outlet. They carry shoe sizes for newborns to adults.

If your child is looking for cool trends, check out Boxed Lunch. They will love the stores’ backpacks, t-shirts, water bottles, bookmarks and other unique items decorated with your child’s favorite characters or shows like Star Wars, Hello Kitty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more.

For the best prices on back-to-school clothing basics, check out H & M. They have great deals on bundles of t-shirts, dresses, shorts, jeans and other essentials.

And if you need a break from back-to-school shopping, which can be overwhelming, we recommend you fit in some family fun time! Check out the Rainforest café, Sea Life Michigan Aquarium, Peppa Pig World of Play, Legoland Discovery Center and other fun attractions.

Sponsored by Great Lakes Crossing Outlets