GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Summer has started and many school children in West Michigan are enjoying their first weeks of summer break. While many children will spend long days in the sun having fun with friends and family, playing sports, and everything in between, there isn’t a more exciting time to head to your library.

You can sign up for Maranda’s Summer Reading Club now at your local library. While your child is reading, they will have the chance to win some awesome prizes such as tickets to the Whitecaps or passes to the Air Zoo.

Help prevent summer learning loss this summer and help teach your children a love for the library at an early age. Maranda’s Summer Reading Club is a chance for everyone to come together, feel welcome, safe and open a good book.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is so excited to be part of the Summer Reading Club program that it is offering a great package giveaway. The package includes an overnight stay, a gift card for an awesome shopping spree, tickets to Peppa Pig World of Play, Sea Life Aquarium, Lego Land Discovery Center, and dinner at Rainforest Café. You can enter to win this and other great prizes at your local library through Maranda’s Summer Reading Club.

Sponsor Great Lakes Crossing Outlets