GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday shopping season is underway, and there’s a great place to visit in Auburn Hills, MI, for families and guests looking for the ultimate retail experience. It’s Great Lakes Crossing Outlets!

As Michigan’s largest enclosed outlet center, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets features over 200 stores, restaurants, and infamous attractions like Round One Bowling, SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Peppa Pig World of Play, a carousel and so much more. In other words, there’s truly something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

To showcase all the fun that awaits, Maranda met with Kristen Old to see what’s new at Great Lakes Crossing:

Santa Flight Academy: The Outlets invites visitors to get into the holiday spirit by exploring its interactive and immersive holiday set- Santa’s Flight Academy. Families and guests can meet Santa, take photos, and step inside Santa’s sleigh, which features a flight dashboard, lights and a snow machine. Learn more here.

Gift card giveaways: Ready to shop until you drop? Every Monday before Christmas, visit the Outlet’s Instagram profile for your chance to win gift cards.

Sponsored by Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.