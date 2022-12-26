GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Legoland Discovery Center is a magical experience that kids, and families will enjoy when they visit the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. Enjoy building cool Lego creations in their vast build areas. They even feature 2 indoor rides that are Lego themed, the first is Kingdom Quest. On this fun and interactive ride it is your mission to achieve the highest score in this arcade style ride. The second ride is the Merlin Apprentice ride. Did you think about asking Santa how to fly for Christmas? Well if you didn’t, Merlin has you covered as you can learn how to fly! After all of the lego building and rides, relax at the Lego 4D Cinema movie theater. They feature regular showings of The LEGO® Movie™ 4D A New Adventure andLEGO® City: Report For Duty™!

Get inspired by all the amazing, cool, unique Lego sculptures that are featured at the Legoland Discovery Center. One meets you right at the parking lot. That is Seymour, the 18ft Lego Giraffe that is made completely out of Legos and made by Master Model Builder Clint Parry. He is the inspiration behind all the Lego Sculptures you see around Legoland. Explore Miniland, which features the entire city of Detroit Made from Legos. There are over 50 Detroit Landmarks represented including Little Caesar’s Arena and Comerica Park. Find out more information about the Legoland Discovery Center of Michigan at the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills.

