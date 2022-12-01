GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Christmas has officially arrived at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills Michigan, and Santa Claus has come to town with his sleigh. Going on now until December 24th, before Santa’s big night, kids of all ages can come and meet Santa. For decades, many families have created memories and traditions of going to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, meeting Santa, and bringing in all the Christmas magic. While you and your family make lasting memories of course there is always time to take care of some of your other needs as there are nearly 185 stores, restaurants, and attractions.

Kids can also enjoy the Santa’s Flight Academy for free, kids will get the chance to step into a 20ft tall sleigh while snow falls on them. There also will be 3 different photo packages available for purchase when your kid visits with Santa. Do not worry Santa did not forget about your 4-legged loved ones. There will be a pet photos night with Santa on Sunday, December 11th from 6:30 pm to 8pm. There also will be a special sensory visit with Santa for kids won the spectrum on December 4th from 10am to 11:30am. This will be a quitter visit with Santa with less participants.

