GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We don’t have to wait until March to celebrate women’s history. Right now, the Grand Rapids Rise is shattering glass ceilings and reaching remarkable milestones!

As the area’s first-ever professional women’s volleyball team, the Grand Rapids Rise are thrilled for their inaugural match on Thursday, Jan. 25, at Van Andel Arena.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Cathy George, head coach & vice president of volleyball operations, said. “The thought that this is the first team ever to have this kind of pro league is amazing, and all these players behind me have been playing overseas, playing professionally, and now they have the chance to be home. I’m so proud of what they’re doing, and I know they’re excited to be the first group to do it.”

The team, comprised of 17 talented women, is ready to serve a fantastic season, inspiring future generations of players and young girls both on and off the court.

“You can be us someday, Ashley Evans, setter for GR Rise, said. “This is why we’re doing this. To inspire the young ones in our country.”

According to a 2022 survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations, “volleyball continued its rise in popularity among girls’ sports and was the only top 10 sport to register an increase from three years ago.”

And this buzz doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

“Volleyball is just blowing up with views on TV, watching the NCAA championships and all of the high school college matches. And so, we’re thrilled to do this and know that we’re hopefully inspiring those that can be in our shoes someday because you absolutely can,” Evans added.

Cheers to making history and inspiring the community! Learn more about the Grand Rapids Rise in Maranda’s segment featured above.

To win tickets to the Grand Rapids Rises’ inaugural match, enter our latest contest here until Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:59 p.m.