GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.

Grand Rapids Public Museum members enjoy special benefits such as free general admission and parking and discounts to both the Chafee Planetarium and the Curiosity shop to name a few. Your membership goes even farther as you will receive free general admission to over 300 museums and science centers across the country. For more information about memberships and how to sign up click here.

John Ball Zoo members also enjoy special benefits which include free unlimited general admission. You can also receive discounted or free admission to over 150 zoos and aquariums across America. Receive discounts at the gift shop and concessions as well as discounts on birthday parties and special events. There are a variety of different memberships available. For more information you can check out their different membership levels here.

