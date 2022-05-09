GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids Public Museum 1928 Spillman Carousel has ben beloved by West Michigan families for over 90 years. This iconic Grand Rapids landmark is now under renovations and the museum is giving 20 lucky winners the chance to be the first riders when the carousel re-opens.

Maranda and Grand Rapids Public Museum are hosting a VIP Carousel Party on May 25th at 4PM to celebrates the grand re-opening. The 20 winners and each of their three guests will have the opportunity have free access to the museum, delicious snacks from Meijer, prize bags and a spot on the first ride of the newly restored carousel.

Now is your chance to win! Register today and everyday now through May 16th at 11:59 PM. Enter daily to increase your chance of winning.