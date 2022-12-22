There is a lot happening this weekend as many families in West Michigan celebrate Christmas. Below are this weekend’s top picks!

1.Frederick Meijer Gardens

Wintertime Walks-Frederik Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Winter walks in the Children’s Garden. Bundle up and explore many different themes as walks go on now through the end of December. This weekend the walks will take place Friday and Saturday, from 11:15am to 11:45am. Each walk has a different theme. You can find more information about the Wintertime Walks happening at Frederick Meijer Gardens here.

Rooftop Reindeer

Get the chance to visit with Santa’s finest, his reindeer! On Saturday, December 24th from 1pm to 4pm enjoy an up-close experience with reindeer! This is included with general admission. You can find more information here.

University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas and Holiday Traditions Exhibit-Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Going on now the University of Michigan Health-West presents its Christmas and Holiday traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens and sculpture park. There are 46 unique displays that showcase how different cultures around the world celebrate the holidays. You can find more information about the exhibit as well as admission here.

2. Echo Valley Toboggin and Tubing

If you enjoy winter fun, then head down to the Kalamazoo area and check out Echo Valley! Enjoy tubing and tobogganing down their huge hill. They are currently open and ready for you to enjoy. They are only taking cash only and you can find more event information as well as ticket information here.

3.Grand Rapids Public Musuem

Snowflake Break sessions at the Grand Rapids Public Museum are taking place this weekend. There are 4 different sessions Nature’s Palette, Holiday Traditions, Lego Bricks Masters, Space: Exploring Space. You can find more information about the Snowflake Break Sessions here.



Let It Snow! Planetarium Show Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Let it snow festive light show is going on now through January 2nd! Enjoy a fun and festive light show that features holiday classics from artists Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry and Burl Ives to name a few, as well as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The show plays Saturdays and Sundays only, with one showing at 12pm and another at 4pm. Planetarium shows are not included with general admission, and you can find more information here.

4.Christmas Lights and family time

There are several beautiful Christmas lights displays that you can check out in your neighborhood and throughout West Michigan. Downtown Grand Rapids, Rockford, Holland, Muskegon and other cities have all gotten into the Christmas spirit. This weekend is also a great time to play games with your family or do other activities together. During this time, we are truly blessed by the loved ones we get to share the holidays with.