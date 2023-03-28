GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum is just as excited for spring break as your children are. With three floors of fun, it seems like a no-brainer to take your children to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. With several interesting exhibits, a carousel, a planetarium and more, you will get lost in several hours of fun. Best of all, if you are a Kent County resident that is 17 or under, general admission is free!

Get your game on and get excited to explore the gallery of games this spring break at the museum. Do you enjoy playing board games? How about giant interactive ones? The museum has giant Connect Four, giant chess and other fun games that focus on colors and dexterity skills.

There is still time to check out the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s exhibit, The Power of Poison. It will leave the museum on April 16. This exhibit explores the wonders of how poison has had paradoxical roles in human history, health and in nature. Explore several interactive exhibits that show the power of poison and find out what is fact, myth and what remains a mystery.

If you’re looking for some old-time fun, make sure you check out the 1928 Spillman Carousel at the museum. It is free with general admission, but tickets must be reserved ahead of time. Check out this fun video of the carousel below.

If you are curious about what is in the night sky and beyond then make sure you check out the full schedule of showings at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium. You can find the full schedule of showings here. The planetarium is featuring a new show called “Living Worlds.” This show is narrated by “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs and takes us on a journey through space and time. Take a deep dive into the big questions regarding what makes life on Earth so unique and the big question: does life exist elsewhere?