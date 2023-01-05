GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the perfect place to explore with members of all ages! The Musuem offers 3 floors to explore, a planetarium, a carousel and lots more! Right now, they are featuring 3 fun and amazing exhibits that is sure to have the entire family engaged. You can find more information about all the museum has to offer here.

Check out these cool exhibits that the Grand Rapids Public Musuem is featuring!

Historic Grand Rapids LEGO Display

There is still time to enjoy the Historic Grand Rapids LEGO Display! Going on now through February 4th, you can see explore Historic Grand Rapids with a 1925 era display and even working trams! This display was built by the West Michigan LEGO train club.

Fashion and Nature Exhibit

The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s exhibit Fashion and Nature looks at the relationship between nature and fashion. It looks at the history, how nature has been incorporated through fashion, and ways to be more sustainable in the fashion industry for the future. Enjoy hands on exhibits, 3D printed models, augmented reality mirror and more.

The Power of Poison

If you have not already had time to check out the Grand Rapid Public Museum’s exhibit The Power of Poison, there is still time as the exhibit is still open. Explore the history of poison and how scientist have used it over the course of history. Also check out creepy creatures that are poisonous. You can find more information about the event here.

