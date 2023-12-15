GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has decked its halls for the holidays and welcomes families to create new memories during this joyful season for their winter and holiday breaks!

Upcoming fun in store at the Grand Rapids Public Museum:

Mark your calendars for Dec. 15! At 7 p.m., museum guests can enjoy cheerful holiday songs on the GRPM’s 1928 Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ. According to the museum, classic songs include Jingle Bells, Silent Night, the First Noel and more. See more details.

And get ready for winter break fun! Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27, to Friday, Jan. 5, GRPM will host “Snowflake Break Camps” where kids can explore science, history and culture through “engaging activities, hands-on experiments and interactive exhibits.”

View the upcoming camps and purchase tickets here.

Something else to look forward to are Sensory Sundays, coming to the GRPM in 2024. During these designated days, the museum will adapt sounds, lighting, and activities within the current exhibits to create a low-sensory experience for the entire day.

Right now, guests can retrieve a sensory-inclusive bag at the GRPM’s front desk, which includes a weighted blanket, stress ball, noise-canceling headphones and additional items to ensure everyone can have the best museum experience. Guests are also encouraged to visit the museum’s quiet rooms.

For more information on the Grand Rapids Public Museum and upcoming fun for the community, visit grpm.org

