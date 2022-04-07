GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum are offering all kinds of indoor fun for families this Spring Break. Families can come to the museum and check out three floors of core exhibits, plus they can enjoy the museums newest exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs. This new exhibit takes visitors back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth and pterosaurs ruled the skies. This interactive exhibit will have families flying the skies over a prehistoric landscape in a virtual flying simulator. Pterosaurs is included in your admission ticket to the Museum.

On top of the exhibits, the museum has tons of great floor games on the main floor for families to enjoy. They have bowling and other hands-on experiences for all ages.

Be sure to visit their website today to reserve your tickets. If you are a Kent county resident be sure to check out their discount program that allows Kent County kids to access the museum completely free. Spark your curiosity today.