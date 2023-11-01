GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is a special place for families, individuals and groups from West Michigan and beyond to explore! Not only is the museum loaded with unique exhibits to view, but there are always fun events to attend, such as the “Annual Cultural Heritage Festival” happening this Saturday!

What is the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s ‘Cultural Heritage Festival?’

It’s the ultimate celebration of the City of Grand Rapids and the surrounding region’s “long-standing history of diversity and various cultural traditions dating back from early explorers and fur traders to modern-day cultural rituals from new residents of the region.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., join your fellow community in delving into the traditions and customs of over 40 local cultural organizations by experiencing visual presentations, food, music, art and more.

“We really look at the people of West Michigan and what makes us unique and learn more about each other and the cultures that we’ve all come from,” Rob Schuitema from the Grand Rapids Public Museum said.

And additional fun awaits! During the festival, the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education will prepare a delicious paella recipe, selling individual portions to event attendees. According to the GRPM, all proceeds from the paella sales will benefit Secchia Institute for Culinary Education student scholarships.

While visiting the museum this Saturday, guests are also encouraged to explore two exhibits showcasing diversity and culture. Explore “Newcomers: The People of this Place” and the “Anishinabek: The People of this Place” exhibits! And, if you’re curious about learning from the genius of bugs, check out the museum’s most recently opened, fully immersive exhibit, “Bugs.”

To learn more about the upcoming Cultural Heritage Festival, participating organizations, and additional information, click here.

