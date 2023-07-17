GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — There is so much magic taking place at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. It is featuring two new exhibits, Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets and Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact.

Maranda got to explore the new exhibits with some of the cast members from Disney’s “Frozen the Broadway Musical.” The hit Broadway musical is playing now through July 23, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway series. Make sure you and your family don’t miss out on the magic. Learn more and how you can get tickets here.