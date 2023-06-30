GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Grand Rapids Public Museum wants to remind you about all the fun they are offering this summer. Featuring two new exhibits, three floors of discovery, a planetarium, a carousel and more-there is something for everyone. Better yet, Kent County residents 17 and under get in free all summer!

Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets

You can explore Michigan’s frozen past as you learn about the creatures that once inhabited our great state. Enjoy immersive and hands-on activities that provide a perspective of the creatures that once roamed Michigan. You can learn more about the exhibit here.

Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact

Take a look at snow in a different light. This interactive experience shows how snow impacts us all, no matter where we live. Make snowflakes, experience a snowstorm, and more in this new and fun interactive exhibit. Learn more here.

Roger. B. Chaffee Planetarium

Take your family on an adventure into space. The Roger B. Chaffe Planetarium offers a variety of fun and educational planetarium shows. You can learn more about the planetarium here.

1928 Spillman Carousel

The 1928 Spillman Carousel is nearly 100 years old. Recently renovated and fully running, the carousel offers a fun and unique experience at the museum. You can learn more about the carousel here.

