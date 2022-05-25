GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s an exciting week for our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Last night, we got to invite some winners in for a VIP party at the museum to ride the newly reopened 1928 Spillman Carousel! The nearly 100-year-old artifact has been undergoing a major renovation which began back in 2017, which required the Carousel to be dismantled and rebuilt and now it’s finally ready to be enjoyed by the public again.

Kent County kids 17 and under get into the museum FOR FREE! All visitors to the museum can ride the carousel for free as part of museum admission.

