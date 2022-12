GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Big Give wrapped up their holiday shopping event this year raising an amazing 280,000 dollars that will help bring joy to 1000 West Michigan kids this Christmas. The event took place at 2 Meijer locations in a span of 2 days. Each bag collected represents 1 child, after the toys were purchased, they then were taken to be wrapped and handed out to children before Christmas.