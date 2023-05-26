GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) —Volunteering is good for the mind, the body and the soul. There is no better place to volunteer than with Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore. There are so many health benefits to volunteering. One of the biggest benefits is mental health. Maranda interviewed three Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore volunteers on why they love being a part of Girl Scouts and volunteering so much.

Molly O’Brien, Bronze, Silver and Gold Award Girl Scout Girl Scout, talked about her experience as a Girl Scout and how she volunteers with the organization now.

She currently leads a group of girl scouts on Mackinac Island. These girls get work on service projects, guide duties, flag ceremonies and explore the island. Molly says she really benefits from leading these girls and seeing them improve their leadership skills and personal growth.

Korrie Halmond has been volunteering for over five years! She started being a co-lead of a troop since her daughter was involved. She helps lead two troops of Girl Scouts. She enjoys having fun with the girls as they camo and complete community service projects.

If someone is looking to get involved, Korrie says it is good to encourage these girls. Showing them that you have been in their shoes and instilling confidence is important as a volunteer.

Lara Kitts started as a scout going through the ranks from 1st to 12th grade, then eventually participating in college. She leads both middle school and high school troops that both of her daughters are in. Lara is very passionate about Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore’s programs for older girls. She has gained a lot from her time as a Girl Scout in middle and high school. She wants to be able to help lead these girls through tough times.

There are so many opportunities when you volunteer with the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore. You can learn about all the benefits and how to get involved here.

