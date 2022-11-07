Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and Meijer both share the same passion of youth development in West Michigan. That is why Meijer supports Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore because they believe in making a difference in the future while enriching the lives they serve, while making the world a better place. There are so many reasons why girls enjoy being Girl Scouts such as making new friends, learning leadership skills, spending time with friends and working on problem solving skills. The Girl Scouts had their first Girl Scout Leadership conference that focused on the big question, what do you want to be when you grow up?

At the conference were 30 women of distinction from different careers in the Grand Rapids area, including keynote speaker former Girl Scout, LT Commander Elizabeth Gillis of the US coast guard. Gillis, a Grand Rapids native, drive ships for the Coast Guard, which is called a cutterman. Gillis, commanded 3 ships and is also a financial manager, managing billions of dollars for the government and taxpayers. Gillis says she feels lucky by the support she had while being in the Girl Scouts. She said begin with a group of fearless girls with adults who supported trying difficult things is what allowed her to be where she is at today. The goal of the conference is to have women share their stories and inspire these young Girl Scouts to show them that yes, the sky is the limit and encourage them to dream big and follow them.

Sponsor Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore

Sponsor Meijer