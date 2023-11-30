GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There is much to celebrate at Grand Haven High School! Keira Behnke, a current senior and Girl Scout, recently earned the prestigious Gold Award for identifying an issue in her community, conducting research using trusted sources and proposing a sustainable solution.

After realizing some of her peers were experiencing anxiety, especially while taking tests or preparing for exams, Keira successfully developed a program offering mental health support and anxiety relief to students.

Known as “Anxiety Relief Week,” Keira collaborated with the school’s staff and social work team to host workshops where students learned and practiced anxiety relief techniques. These workshops included painting, hosting a yoga day, teaching breathing exercises and walking in nature, to name a few.

Although this project required lots of time, dedication, and hard work, addressing an issue and developing a solution encouraged Keira to embody Girl Scouts’ core values: courage, confidence and character, which Keira is thrilled about.

“Honestly, it was really motivating and kind of personal to me because it really proved you can do anything,” Keira said. “Before I took on the Gold Award, I had a hard time making emails, reaching out, and trying to make a difference. I had that urge inside of me to do something like that, but I’ve never really had the guts to do it. I’m really glad that Girl Scouts as a whole, and especially just the idea of a Gold Award, really helps you feel confident in making a difference,” she added.

Congratulations on your Gold Award, Keira, and for making a positive impact, “Where You Live!”

To learn more about Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, visit the nonprofit organization’s website here.

Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore.