GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore is an esteemed nonprofit organization creating a safe space for young girls in kindergarten through 12th grade to build courage, confidence and character.

Offered in 30 local counties, joining Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore is a fantastic way for girls and teens to explore new possibilities, establish friendships, and discover their strengths while offering adults and volunteers the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills!

Maranda recently visited Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore to see how excited staff and volunteers are to begin a new membership year and how rewarding the experience is for all participants.

“You have nothing to lose, and you have everything to gain, Shaina Wabindato, volunteer of Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, said. You’re challenging yourself as an adult, and by you challenging yourself, you’re going to challenge the kiddos around you.”

Interested in becoming a Girl Scout, volunteering, or supporting the organization? Visit gsmists.org.

Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore.