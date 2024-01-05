GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Christmas may be over, but another wonderful time of year has arrived!

It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and troops nationwide, especially in Michigan, are eager to sell delicious treats for a sweet cause!

Maranda visited a group of 14-year-old scouts from Troop 4783 to learn about their excitement to kick off cookie season, their plans for using the revenue they earn, the skills they develop from working together, why they love participating in Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and words of encouragement for young girls and teens looking to be a part of this phenomenal organization.

Photo courtesy of Maranda

“I really like the cookie booth because we get to connect with a lot of people, and we get to see how everyone gets really excited that it’s cookie time,” a scout from Troop 4783 said.

And rightfully so! Beyond getting your hands on Girl Scouts’ “assortment of delicious, purpose-filled cookies,” purchasing a box supports your local troops who work diligently to make the world and their respective communities a better place.

“I’m really proud of what a good group of girls I have,” Lori Kirkoff, troop 4783 leader, said. “They’re all so honest, they work together, they lift each other up, which is as they should be, and they’re out there always ready to help anybody who needs help. That makes me so proud. It makes my heart warm,” she added.

Cheers to teamwork and making a positive difference, one cookie box at a time! To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, visit gsmists.org.

Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore.