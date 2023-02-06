GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For over a decade the Grand Rapids Griffins have partnered with the Girl Scouts of Michigan shore to shore. This year is extra special because the Girl Scout Night with the Griffins is also on the same night as Disney Princess night. Girl Scouts and their guests get to enjoy special priced tickets to the game as well as the opportunity to participate in fun pregame activities. Scouts will also receive a special patch that they can request to pick up before the game at the special pregame event.

Make sure to purchase your tickets because so far this is the most outsold Girls Scouts night that the Griffins have ever experienced. Scouts will get to participate in fun on ice activities and photo starting at 3:45pm. The game starts at 7pm and it is important to note that this is not a drop off your child event, an adult must be present. You can find more information about the event here.

Sponsor Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore