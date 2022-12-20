GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore are learning about all the fun things there are to do in Michigan through the Winter Challenge. From December 1st through March 31st the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore get to choose their own outdoor adventure. They will earn a special badge based on how many outdoor activities they complete. There are 6 different badges to collect, Daisy is the first badges with a minimum of 20 activities been completed, and Ambassador is the highest-level badge you can earn, completing a minimum of 40 badges.

These activities range anywhere from Snowshoeing, sledding, ice fishing to studying snow with a magnify glass. There is more than just fun to be taken away from the Winter Challenge. These girls get a chance to get outdoors and learn about Michigan winters and the animals that live during the winter here. They also get the chance to experience winter activities that they may never had a chance to do.

Another thing the Girl Scouts are known for of course is their cookies! Special this year, the Girl Scouts have started selling cookie 2 weeks early virtually. This teaches these girls how to have a virtual online shop and how to run a business. You can buy cookies online now and even have them shipped direct to you just in time for the Holidays! You can order cookies here.

Sponsor Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore