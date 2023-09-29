GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re cruising into the final weekend of ArtPrize, and aside from viewing countless pieces of art and installations in downtown Grand Rapids, we can embrace additional family-friendly events throughout the season! Maranda caught up with her friends from the Gilmore Car Museum, Craig’s Cruisers, the Amway River Bank Run and the Grand Rapids Public Museum to preview upcoming happenings for the community to enjoy!

Experience history and art in motion at the Gilmore Car Museum

Founded in the early 1960s, the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, MI, is the largest auto museum featuring 400 displayed vehicles and over 190,000 sq ft of exhibit space! In addition to its extensive collection of historic automobiles, the museum contains the largest collection of automotive ads and Art Fitzpatrick illustrations and features Stanley Wanlass sculptures.

Upcoming events hosted at the Gilmore Car Museum:

DeutscheMarques Oktoberfest | Saturday, Oct. 14 |From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., attend the museum’s DeutscheMarques Oktoberfest and Color Tour. There will be a costume contest, German food, adult beverages and a German car color tour. View event details here.

Trunk or Treat | Wednesday, Oct. 25 | Experience “good old fashioned spooky fun!” Hosted from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the museum’s Trunk or Treat includes fall photos, Halloween-themed music, donuts, a cider station and tons of candy! Find more details here.

Winter Wonderland | Friday, Nov. 24- Saturday, Dec. 30 | Winter will be here before we know it, and you can book tickets for Gilmore Car Museum’s annual Winter Wonderland event today! Take a drive through lighted grounds and get into the holiday spirit with a Santa Claus meet and greet, photo ops, festive décor, music and more! Learn more here.

Family-fun awaits at Craigs Cruisers

Craig’s Cruisers is West Michigan’s premier destination for family-fun! Explore indoor and outdoor activities for all ages like mini-golf, go-karts, arcade games and more. Plus, plan the perfect birthday party for kids! View more information and locations here.

Register for the 47th annual Amway River Bank Run

The countdown to the 47th Annual Amway River Bank Run is on! The official race date is Saturday, May 11, 2024, and registration for the event, deemed one of the premier road racing events in the U.S., begins next week! Stay updated and learn more here.

Get creative at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

How would you like to design miniature chairs and other furniture masterpieces? On Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7, attend Chair Camp at the museum. Learn more here.

