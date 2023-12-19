GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If holiday fun is on your to-do list, you’ll want to take a trip to the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, MI! The 90-acre property and 218,0000 sq. ft. exhibit space feature indoor and outdoor activities for everyone to enjoy this festive time of year.

Now until Friday, Dec. 30, visitors can delight in the world of winter magic at the museum’s “Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience,” and there’s much in store:

Christmas Through the Decade

Photo courtesy of the Gilmore Car Museum

As you explore the museum, you may notice unique stations featuring vintage cars and vehicles, clothing, toys and TVs from different decades. It’s all part of the museum’s curated experience, “Christmas Through the Decade,” where guests can take a trip back in time to see what the holidays were like in the 1900s and beyond.

Great Elf Hunt

Photo courtesy of Gilmore Car Museum

You’ve heard of Elf of the Shelf, but now it’s time to find Santa’s helpers throughout the museum. Use a map and clues to locate elves, then head to the gift shop to retrieve a fun prize.

Festival of Trees

Photo courtesy of the Gilmore Car Museum

Admire decorated Christmas trees donated by local businesses while giving back to a fantastic cause! To vote for your favorite tree, bring a non-perishable food item to leave underneath, which will then be donated to Barry County United Way.

Holiday Village Search and Find

Hunt for specific items, characters and hidden objects in the museum’s holiday village of Garlandtown.

Cruise through Holiday Lights

Photo courtesy of Gilmore Car Museum

Gear up for the ultimate light show! Join museum staff for a cruise through the lights in a Ford Model T, Check Taxi Cab, ’63 Cadillac convertible and more vintage vehicles. They’ll do all the driving for you.

What are you waiting for? If you have yet to celebrate the holiday season at the Gilmore Car Museum, then now’s the time to add this popular destination to your itinerary! Learn more about additional holiday experiences that are currently underway here.

Sponsored by the Gilmore Car Museum.