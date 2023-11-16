GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There’s a reason why the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, MI, is a special place for locals, families and out-of-state visitors alike to visit!

Not only will guests enjoy exploring the 90-acre property and 218,000 sq. ft exhibit space featuring over 400 unique modern and vintage vehicles on display, but starting Friday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Dec. 30, they can experience the world of winter magic!

Photo courtesy of the Gilmore Car Museum.

Gilmore Car Museum is excited to kick off its “Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience,” presented by the DeNooyer Automotive Family, where an unforgettable holiday experience is inevitable.

“When you step into the museum, you’ll find a world of winter magic. With our decorated galleries, visits with Santa, and other indoor holiday activities, to outdoor fun like marshmallow roasting and a ride in a vintage car through a musical light show, we’re bringing our Michigan Winter Wonderland to life for our guests this holiday season,” says Executive Director, Michael Spezia.

Fuel up on family fun! Tickets to the “Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience” are now on sale and include an all-inclusive pass to explore the wide variety of indoor and outdoor holiday activities the museum has to offer:

Free visits with Santa 🎅

Engage in activities like ornament making & The Great Elf Hunt 🎁

Vote in our Festival of Trees food drive for Barry County 🎄 $1 hot cocoa coupon for eligible donations (limit 1 per person)

Discover Kris Kringle’s Courtyard of holiday inflatables ☃️

Dashing Through the Snow rides through the lights ❄️

Ford Model A’s, Checker Taxi Cab & ‘63 Cadillac convertible 🚗

Scope out Santa’s Garage, located inside our 1930s Shell Station

Experience Living Christmas Cards featuring the artwork of Art Fitzpatrick & Van Kaufman ✉️

Try tasty holiday-themed treats, including hot cocoa & adult drinks ☕

Enjoy holiday gift shopping in our Museum Store 🛍️

View ticket prices, event information and hours here.

