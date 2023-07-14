GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Gilmore Car Museum is one of a kind in showcasing automotive history. And guests can be a part of this history by learning how to drive an authentic Model T Ford on three miles of paved roads through the museum’s Model T Ford Driving Experience! After completing the driving lesson, participants will receive a cool certificate commemorating their completion. Learn more and register here.

Maranda passed with flying colors!

There is also plenty of fun for kids at the Gilmore Car Museum. They feature slot car races for kids at their Red Barns Raceway. The museum also features an automotive activity Lego Race Center. Kids can build and race their cars on a computerized track. Kids will also get lost in wonder as they see cars they normally would not see every day.

We cannot forget about the authentic 1941 Blue Moon Diner. Take a blast into the past as you enjoy ice cream, hot dogs and more. There is also the Heritage Café featuring delicious sandwiches, salads, wraps and more. Learn more about the Blue Moon Diner and Heritage Café here.