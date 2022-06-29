GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Zee bus is rolling along this summer to help kids keep up on their reading. Doing More. Together. has partnered with the Zee Bus to make learning fun this summer. The Zee Bus has several crafts and books for your child to checkout at no cost. The Zee Bus will be visiting several parks and neighborhoods in Zeeland this summer.

The Zee bus got its start 18 years ago to help keep kids reading over the summer. Many kids face a decline in their reading development over the summer, due to a lack of consistent reading, that they receive during the school year. No residency requirements or registration is needed, the Zee Bus is open to everyone. Check the Zee Bus schedule out on their Facebook page for more information.

Sponsor: Doing More. Together.