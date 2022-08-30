GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital knows that one of the most important things for our children’s health is getting the right amount of sleep. Most kids are sleeping better than adults but for many after 2 years of being outside of school their sleep patterns may be a bit disrupted. Anxiety, stress, and depression all play big factors in not getting a good night’s sleep. It is not always easy to get kids to do the right thing but there are measures we can take to improve the quality of our sleep.

Watching tv or being on a laptop or smartphone before going to bed, can make it hard for your body to rest. Also exercising for bed can help keep you up at night. Some good things to do before bed to help you wind down is doing a hobby or reading before bed. It is also important to try to have a set schedule. Try to get up around the same time each day and have a routine before you go to sleep to prepare yourself.

Choice Schools directly sees the affect that not getting enough sleep has on their students. There is a decrease in students’ scores and their social and emotional state. Getting your child in the habit of having a schedule will help them be prepared for the day and consistent at school so they perform better. Did you know that the average elementary age child needs 10 hours of sleep per day? It also is not good for your teenagers to stay up extremely late on the weekends as it takes time for them to adjust back to their normal schedule.

Sponsor Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Sponsor Choice Schools