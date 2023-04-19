GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Something beautiful is happening at the Kent Career Tech Center. High School Students participating in the Graphic Communications Program have worked hard to create this year’s Beautiful U journal, which over 100 middle school girls will receive. This journal was created entirely by the students who designed the images and stickers, assembled the journal and checked for quality control. Creating the journals from start to finish was made possible thanks to the Graphic Communications program that grants students a hands-on learning experience in graphic design.

When High School students enroll in the Graphic Communications Program, they can learn all facets of the graphic communications industry. Students can learn how to conceptualize and create a design and the process to produce them. Using state-of-the-art equipment, students receive hands-on industry experience that gives them a head start on finding a career path.

Sofia Brinkerhoff, a second-year Graphic Communications Student at the Kent Career Tech Center, was responsible for bringing the Beautiful U journal to life! Sofia made the project her own by implementing powerful innovations. One of the special additions to the journal is a sticker inside that reads “I am” with a blank space left for the middle school girls to write a powerful message of their own. Another is on the back cover of the journal, which is a giant reminder to the girls that says “You are beautiful.”

Sofia is excited to see the middle school girls attending Maranda’s Beautiful U 2023 receive these uplifting journals. She knows middle school is a tough time, so being able to create the journals as a reminder that women in the community support the girls will provide them with a sense of encouragement.

