GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Fifth Third Bank understands the importance of supporting the community and creating relationships with future generations. They teamed up with the Mosaic Film Experience to create the Momentum Film Challenge. This challenge, open to high school and college students, was to create a unique short film using the popular social media platform TikTok. The prize was a $530 dollar check and career day with Fifth Third Bank. The theme of the contest was what money means to me, the required prop was any form of currency, and the saying was “momentum”. These short films were 2 to 3 minutes long and were only edited on a mobile device through TikTok.

Skot Welch, Founder of the Mosaic Film Experience, says that there are 4 main focusses that they teach their students. Those are creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and career preparedness. Contests like the Momentum Film Challenge get students thinking outside of the box and engages them to apply what they are learning in class. The Mosaic Film Experience helps prepare students for their careers while building the tools they need to succeed in digital media.

The winner of the Momentum Film Challenge was Ashlee Peterson, who is a student at Zeeland West High School. The message behind her entry was to not take anything for granted. Also, how the most important thing in life is not always money, but the relationships we build with people around us.

