GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Biggby may be known for their great coffee and supporting education, but another way they are getting the community going is by hosting their 2nd annual “B the one” walk and run. This family friendly walk and run takes place on October 9th at Millennium Park in Walker, Michigan. Biggby has partnered with I Understand, a local nonprofit organization that provides comfort and support for those who have been affected by suicide or mental illness. Biggby is hosting the run to bring awareness to brain health and suicide as well as raise money to support I understand. All proceeds raised from the event will go directly to I understand.

I Understands focus is to remove the stigma that is associated with mental illness and suicide. Their partnership with Biggby goes hand in hand as I Understand promotes coffee and conversations to help support those in need. Their mascot Hope will be at the walk and run sharing pink hearts. There will also be other nonprofit organizations at the event that will have resources focused on brain health. Founder of I Understand, Vonnie Woodrick says that it is important to remember that our mind and body work together as a team. Mental health is like any other health and should be treated that way when someone has a brain health illness.

You can find out more information about the “B the one” walk and run and how to sign up here.

