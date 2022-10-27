Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety visited Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental change, which is part of the education service providers Choice Schools Associates, to talk about fire safety prevention. Fire prevention week happens every year and took place this year in October from the 9th to the 15th. When asked about the importance of hands-on learning about fire safety Principal Ashley Mullins said “Further collaboration on fire safety or any kind of emergency safety is essential at school more engaging activities instead of just drills.”

Michael McLeieer, President of E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety, visited with the kids at Muskegon Montessori Academy teaching them important lessons about fire prevention. He stated the importance of practicing fire safety every day and this year’s theme is “fire won’t wait plan your escape.” It is important that families practice and know their fire safety plan and have 2 ways to get out in case of a fire. It is also important that families get put and stay out of the house during a fire. It is important not to go back inside the house for people, pets, or things.

Did you know that Michigan leads the country in home fire deaths? It is important that every member of your family knows and practices a fire safety escape plan. You should have a meeting place outside at a neighbor’s house, on a sidewalk, or somewhere far enough away from your house that is easy to get to. If you have family members with limited mobility it is a good idea to situate their living spaces closer to exits so it is easier for them to get out.

Sponsor E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety

Sponsor Choice Schools Associates