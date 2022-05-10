GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Spring has sprung, the warm weather is here and so are the tulips. It is Tulip Time in Downtown Holland and our friends at Fifth Third Bank are sponsoring a special immersion garden that families can enjoy all week and weekend long.

Immersion Garden artist and mastermind, Ibo Gulsen introduced Maranda to the beautiful flowers and inspiration behind this fantastic addition to Tulip Time. This garden is making its US debut and Tulip Time visitors will be the first to experience it.

>>>Take a look!